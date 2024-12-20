Wiggins ended with 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in 21 minutes during Thursday's 144-93 loss to Memphis.

The veteran forward was the only Golden State starter to produce more than five points on the night in a dreadful overall showing for the team. Wiggins missed a couple games last week with an ankle injury, but he's otherwise been one of the Warriors' most reliable players over the last month, scoring in double digits in 13 straight games while averaging 19.9 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from beyond the arc.