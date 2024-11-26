Wiggins logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-120 loss to the Nets.
Despite roster additions that appeared to lessen Wiggins' production, the opposite has occurred for the veteran. He's on pace to have one of his best seasons since joining the Warriors four years ago, Wiggins' current field goal conversion rate of 48.1 percent is also at an all-time high.
