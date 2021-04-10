Wiggins tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 36 minutes Friday in a loss to Washington.

Wiggins missed all five of his shots from beyond the arc but still finished 7-for-13 from the field. He helped fantasy managers who roster him by chipping in across multiple categories and finishing with zero turnovers. Wiggins has played well since returning from the All-Star break, posting per-game averages of 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from the field over 15 games.