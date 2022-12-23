Wiggins (groin) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies after practicing Friday, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wiggins has missed the last nine games due to a right groin strain. However, his participation in practice is a good indication that he may be available for his target return date of Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies. If Wiggins doesn't play Christmas Day, Donte DiVincenzo (illness) and Moses Moody will likely continue to see extended minutes.