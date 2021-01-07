Wiggins is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins was a partial participant in Thursday's practice for undisclosed reasons, but it doesn't sound like we should be worried about him missing Friday's rematch against the Clippers. Over the past three games, he's averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes.