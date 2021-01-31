Wiggins collected 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Saturday's blowout victory over the Pistons.

Wiggins also notched a steal and a block, marking the 14th game this season in which the wingman has swatted at least one shot. He has scored in double figures in every game during the campaign and is averaging 17.9 points per contest along with a career-high 1.5 blocked shots in his first season with the Warriors.