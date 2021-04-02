Wiggins tallied 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Heat.

The 25-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in four straight games, a span in which he's averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.7 three-pointers and 1.5 blocks. The seventh-year forward has been on fire lately, and he should continue providing high-end production in points, rebounds, three-pointers and field-goal percentage along with decent assists and blocks the rest of the way for the 10th-seeded Warriors.