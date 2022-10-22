Wiggins produced 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 128-123 loss to the Nuggets.

After scoring 20 points in the season opener against the Lakers, Wiggins outdid himself with 23 in the loss Friday. The veteran made just two of eight shots from three-point range but was an efficient 6-for-9 from inside the arc. Wiggins also led Golden State with eight rebounds and tied for the team lead with three steals. He's been impressive through two contests after making his first All-Star team last year.