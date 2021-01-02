Wiggins tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 33 minutes in Friday's 123-98 loss to Portland.
Wiggins was dominant over the past two games and cooled off slightly in Friday's loss, but he was still relatively effective against the Trail Blazers, finishing second on the team in scoring. He only converted on one shot from beyond the arc Friday after draining five long-range shots Tuesday, but he'll get another chance to face Portland on Sunday.
