Wiggins provided 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 win over the Jazz.
Wiggins had a strong showing despite his limited minutes, and he'll head into the Play-In matchup against the Kings having scored 15 or more points in each of his last four appearances. He's reached that plateau in 27 different contests during the regular season.
