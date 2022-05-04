Wiggins provided 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 loss to Memphis.

Wiggins' highlight was a thunderous dunk over two defenders, just one example of how he has adjusted his game in the postseason. He's always been a notable defender in his pro career, and thanks to the new-look offense for the Warriors, his 6-7 frame has forced him into a more prominent role in the frontcourt alongside Draymond Green. The result has been a dramatic rebound increase for Wiggins, who was averaging seven rebounds per game in the playoffs prior to Game 2. His seasonal average is only 4.3 rebounds per game, a significant uptick for the veteran.