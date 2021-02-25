Wiggins generated 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two steals and a rebound across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 win over the Pacers.

Wiggins' numbers have hovered around the 15-point range over the past several games. Although his totals earlier in the season have illustrated his upside, a breakout game for the guard has been elusive. Behind Draymond Green, he's arguably the best defensive player on the team, but his prowess on that side of the ball doesn't always result in impressive fantasy numbers.