Wiggins recorded 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.

Wiggins could've handled a bigger role on offense with Stephen Curry (illness) sidelined, but his workload and output remained steady despite the absence of the star point guard. Wiggins pushed his streak of games with at least 15 points to six outings, and he should be one of the Warriors' top scoring threats once again Tuesday at New York, but such will be the case especially if Curry remains out.