Wiggins had 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 121-115 preseason overtime win over the Kings.

Wiggins was one of Golden State's go-to players on offense, with most of the regulars taking a breather here, and the veteran responded with a strong effort on both ends of the court. Wiggins is expected to open the 2023-24 season as Golden State's starting small forward and should remain relevant in most fantasy formats due to his scoring prowess alone, even if he plays a secondary role behind the duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.