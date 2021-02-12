Wiggins recorded 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots across 34 minutes in Thursday's 111-104 win over the Magic.

Wiggins delivered an efficient and well-rounded performance in the win, which is an encouraging sign when you consider the two-game slump he endured this week. He's well-placed as the second-best threat for Golden State, and his well-regarded defensive skills are extremely valuable to the team. His defensive numbers can save his stat line when his shooting goes cold.