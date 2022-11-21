Wiggins provided 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 win over the Rockets.

Even though Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson stole the show after scoring a combined 74 points (25-43 FG, 17-27 3Pt, 7-9 FT), Wiggins' effort can't be overlooked since he delivered at least 20 points for the fifth time over his last seven appearances. Even though he should be operating as Golden State's third-best scoring threat behind the Splash Brothers, Wiggins is posting his best offensive output since joining the Warriors from a percentages perspective. He's putting up 18.4 points per game but has been very efficient, hitting 49.3 percent of his shots and 41.9 percent of his three-point attempts.