Wiggins totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 101-98 win over Memphis.

In a game during which Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot just 16-for-45 (35.6 percent) from the field, Wiggins provided an efficient 7-for-13 mark and finished second on the team with 17 points. He also grabbed 10 boards to finish with his first double-double of the postseason. Wiggins has been remarkably consistent in the series against Memphis, scoring exactly 17 points on three occasions and 16 in the other contest.