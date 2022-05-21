Wiggins is questionable for Sunday's Game 3 against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness.

Wiggins has been a key contributor for the Warriors lately, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 38.0 minutes across the past three games. If he's forced to miss his first game of the postseason, more minutes could be in store for Otto Porter and Jonathan Kuminga.