Wiggins is questionable for Sunday's Game 3 against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness.
Wiggins has been a key contributor for the Warriors lately, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 38.0 minutes across the past three games. If he's forced to miss his first game of the postseason, more minutes could be in store for Otto Porter and Jonathan Kuminga.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Plays key role in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Puts up double-double in win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Provides solid interior support•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 17 with eight boards•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Just misses double-double•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Off injury report•