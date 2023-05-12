Wiggins (left costal cartilage fracture) is questionable for Game 6 versus the Lakers on Friday according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

This injury is to Wiggins' ribcage but the questionable tag suggests that it's not too serious. Wiggins has been playing a ton of minutes in this series, so a potential absence would be a huge blow for the Warriors. If he's unable to play, the Warriors would have a variety of players who could step up such as Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody.