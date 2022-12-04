Wiggins is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers with right adductor tightness.
Wiggins erupted for a season-high 36 points during Saturday's win over the Rockets, but he apparently tweaked something in his groin. Jordan Poole (ankle) is also questionable for Golden State, though Klay Thompson (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report.
