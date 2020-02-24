Wiggins is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings with a leg contusion, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans, during which he tallied eight points -- on just 3-of-16 from the field -- 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes. He'll likely test the issue out during Tuesday's pregame activities before a final determination is made regarding his availability.