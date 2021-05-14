Wiggins (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans.
Wiggins joins Stephen Curry (tailbone), Draymond Green (finger) and Mychal Mulder (knee) as Golden State players who have a 50-50 chance to play Friday. Wiggins has been on fire lately, averaging 22.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 triples per game over the last five outings.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Leads Warriors with 38 points•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Continues run of production•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Another 26-point effort•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 26 points in win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play vs. Pels•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Monday•