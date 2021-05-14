Wiggins (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans.

Wiggins joins Stephen Curry (tailbone), Draymond Green (finger) and Mychal Mulder (knee) as Golden State players who have a 50-50 chance to play Friday. Wiggins has been on fire lately, averaging 22.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 triples per game over the last five outings.