Wiggins is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left quadriceps contusion.
If Wiggins is sidelined for the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr will have to dig into a thin bench. That would likely lead to more minutes for Damion Lee, Mychal Mulder and Kent Bazemore.
