Wiggins is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right knee soreness.
Wiggins played 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Rockets and recorded 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. If he's unable to play Monday, Jordan Poole, Mychal Mulder and Kent Bazemore could see increased run for the Warriors.
