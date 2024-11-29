Wiggins is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a right ankle impingement.

Wiggins has been playing at a high level in recent contests, and in the event that he's ruled out, the Warriors would certainly miss his offensive production. Wiggins is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game since the beginning of November. Kyle Anderson and Moses Moody would be in line for bigger roles in case Wiggins is ruled out Saturday.