Wiggins has been downgraded to questionable Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness.
The fact that Wiggins is a late addition to the injury report with only a few hours left before the 10 p.m. ET tip-off isn't an encouraging sign. If Wiggins can't go, then Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney might enter the starting lineup.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Not listed on injury report•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Sitting out Friday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 12 in loss•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Starting, on minutes limit•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Likely to play against Orlando•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Could return Saturday•