Wiggins is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a left ankle injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins collided with Clint Capela at the end of the second quarter and did not take the floor after halftime with Brandin Podziemski starting in his place.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Continues hot run with 23 points•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Solid showing in Saturday's loss•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Shows continued improvement in loss•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Goes for 16 points Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Season-high eight assists•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Back in starting lineup•