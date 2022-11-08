Wiggins produced 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 116-113 victory over the Kings.

Wiggins was the perfect wingman for Curry in this game, as he scored at an efficient rate and also delivered in other categories -- his 10 rebounds tied a season-high output and also made his presence felt on defense. Wiggins is not going to be Golden State's second go-to player on offense while Klay Thompson remains around, but there's no question he's making the most of his opportunities -- he's scored at least 15 points in three straight contests, and he's done that in all but two outings throughout the entire campaign.