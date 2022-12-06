Wiggins (groin) won't play in Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz.
Wiggins will miss his second straight game due to a right adductor strain. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga should see extended minutes in his absence. Wiggins will have an extra to recover before Saturday's game against the Celtics.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for season-high 36 points•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Solid all around in win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Paces Warriors with 31 points•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Monday•