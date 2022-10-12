Wiggins (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason matchup against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The veteran is getting a planned night off along with Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. Wiggins will likely be back on the court for the Warriors' final preseason game Friday against Denver.
