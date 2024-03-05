Wiggins (personal) returned to San Francisco on Tuesday and will begin ramping up team activities with Golden State this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He was present at Tuesday's practice, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com.

Wiggins has missed the Warriors' past four contests while tending to a serious family matter. His status is unclear for a back-to-back set against Milwaukee and Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. But thankfully, the 29-year-old's return appears imminent.