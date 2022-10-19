Wiggins accumulated 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Lakers.

Wiggins picked up right where he left off at the end of last season, turning in a balanced performance Tuesday. After failing to live up to the hype early in his career, Wiggins has thrived since joining the Warriors, sliding in as an elite two-way player. His overall ceiling is capped given the fact he is playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. However, there is little reason to think he drops off anytime soon, making him a solid top-90 option the rest of the way.