Wiggins posted 14 points (5-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Wizards.

Wiggins went cold from distance, with Wednesday marking his first game without a made three since April 9. It was also the first time he's made fewer than six field goals since April 6. That said, Wiggins has been solid this month. In 12 appearances, he's averaged 17.6 points on 14.8 shots, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.3 minutes.