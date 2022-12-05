Wiggins (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Wiggins is dealing with a right adductor strain after posting a season-high 36 minutes Saturday against the Rockets, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. Anthony Lamb, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo will likely see increased workloads during Monday's matchup.
