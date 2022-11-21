Wiggins (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports.

Wiggins is one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back Monday. It's only the second game that Wiggins will be forced to miss this season, while Anthony Lamb, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo are candidates to see increased playing time against New Orleans.