Wiggins amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 win over Orlando.

Since missing back-to-back games due to an illness, Wiggins has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game over his last four appearances. That's not stellar production by any means, but Wiggins is still garnering a solid role despite his relegation to the bench. Wiggins has performed better as a reserve, averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in eight appearances off the bench compared to 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a starter (21 games).