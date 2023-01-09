Wiggins posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and three turnovers over 19 minutes in Saturday's 115-101 home loss to the Magic.

Wiggins was understandably rusty in his first game back after a 15-game absence (illness, groin). In fact, the entire Golden State squad delivered a clunker. The Warriors shot 37.5 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers versus 26 assists. The encouraging sign is that Wiggins was able to play 19 minutes and is ideally healthy for a lengthy run. Prior to the absence, Wiggins was on pace for career-highs in shooting percentage (50.5 percent), made-threes per game (3.0) and steals per games (1.3).