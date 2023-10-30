Wiggins ended Sunday's 106-95 victory over Houston with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) in 28 minutes.

Wiggins didn't have his best game, but to be fair, the Warriors weren't at their best offensively, either, as they barely surpassed the 100-point mark against a rebuilding Rockets team. Wiggins clearly holds a secondary role on offense in this year's scheme, and the fact that this 13-point output was a season-high mark for him, certainly backs that up.