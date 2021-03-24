Wiggins recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in a 108-98 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Wiggins was able to make multiple threes for the sixth consecutive game but wasn't terribly effective on his two-point attempts. The forward has shot the ball at an impressive 57.6 percent clip from three over his last six games, which has been key with Stephen Curry (tailbone) missing the team's last three contests. Curry is expected to miss some additional time so look for Wiggins to continue to see more opportunities on offense.