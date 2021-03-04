Wiggins had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's loss to Portland.

It was somewhat of a bounceback game for Wiggins, who had just three points on five shots against the Lakers on Sunday, but he wasn't overly effective in a team-high 37 minutes. Wiggins is a decent source of scoring (17.1 PPG) and rebounding (4.5 RPG) -- and he's averaging a career-high 1.1 blocks per game -- but his assists are down this season (2.1 APG) and he's averaging under 1.0 steal per game for the second consecutive year.