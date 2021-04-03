Wiggins scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 130-77 loss to the Raptors.

It was a forgetful night all around for the Warriors, who had nearly as many turnovers (21) as made field goals (26). Though Wiggins led the Warriors in scoring Friday, his streak of four straight games scoring 20 or more points came to an end. On the plus side, Wiggins has made better than 50 percent of his field goals in four of his last five outings.