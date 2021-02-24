Wiggins scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and one block in the Warriors' 114-106 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

While Stephen Curry will always be option number-one, Wiggins has proven himself as a consistent secondary option for Golden State. The forward has recorded double-digit point totals in every game this season leading to averages of 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. In his age-25 season, he is also shooting a career-high 47.0 percent from the field and a career high 36.1 percent from three.