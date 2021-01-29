Wiggins registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Suns.

Wiggins might have ended as Golden State's second-highest scorer with 16 points, but he also posted a plus/minus of minus-18, a figure that ranked as the second-worst mark in the team only behind Stephen Curry's minus-23. Wiggins has struggled with consistency all season long and Thursday's game was no different at times, but he seems to be trending in the right direction with three straight games of 15-plus points and a 55.8 percent from the field during that span.