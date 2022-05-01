Wiggins supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 victory over the Grizzlies.

While Stephen Curry (24 points) and Jordan Poole (31 points) paced the Warriors on offense, Wiggins came through with some key baskets and offered his usual complementary production as the fourth option behind Curry, Poole and Klay Thompson (15 points). Save for a down Game 3 against Denver in Round 1, Wiggins has notched at least 12 points, five rebounds and one made three in each of Golden State's playoff games thus far.