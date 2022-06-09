Wiggins recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Wiggins provided his usual steady scoring production, finishing with double-digit points for his ninth straight playoff contest. The veteran forward chipped in seven boards, two steals and two blocks in the losing effort. Wiggins is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals through the first three games of the Finals.