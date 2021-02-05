Wiggins scored 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one block in the Warriors' 147-116 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

After a one for ten start from the field Thursday, Wiggins was able to turn it around making six out of his next eight shots. Despite his streaky shooting, the Warriors were a plus-15 with Wiggins on the floor. The forward will look to have a better start shooting the basketball Saturday in a rematch with Dallas.