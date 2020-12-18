Wiggins chipped in with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 preseason win over the Kings.

Wiggins was quite accurate from the field and showed a clear improvement from his Dec. 15 effort against the Kings, when he finished with 12 points but made just four of his 12 shots. Klay Thompson (Achilles) will miss the entire season, which means Wiggins will be in line for a bigger role as a secondary offensive option behind Stephen Curry for Golden State.