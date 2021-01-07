Wiggins scored 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and dished three assists in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.

Wiggins was efficient from the field and tied for the team lead with 19 points on a night during which superstar teammate Stephen Curry (ankle) struggled with his shot. However, Wiggins contributed little besides scoring, which tempered his production from a fantasy perspective. On the season, the wingman is posting per-game averages of 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.