Wiggins finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT) seven boards, two assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes of a 137-122 win against Portland on Sunday.

Wiggins continues to quietly put up solid numbers in Golden State, filling in as the second scoring option on the team with Klay Thompson (knee) out and Draymond Green (foot) still limited after returning to action. While capable of piling on the points, Wiggins is an inefficient shooter, but he's managed to make up for it with a large volume of shots thus far this season. He'll face the Kings on Monday.