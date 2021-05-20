Wiggins mustered 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

Wiggins has now scored at least 20 points in three games in a row while shooting the ball accurately -- he's converted 62.1 percent of his attempts from the field in that stretch, though that figure is unsustainable for a volume-based shooter like Wiggins who has averaged 14.9 shots per game during the entire campaign. Expect him to be one of the Warriors' main scoring threats for Friday's pivotal matchup against the Grizzlies.